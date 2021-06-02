Travis Barker 'throws shade' at Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin's relationship

The Blink-182 drummer has thrown shade at the pair's romance by engaging with a savage comment about their relationship.

Travis Barker has been caught ‘liking’ a shady comment about Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

The Blink-182 drummer is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian, who broke up with Disick back in 2017, after almost 10 years together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split for good in 2017. Picture: Getty

Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney, has since moved on and is currently dating 19-year-old model Amelia.

Amelia is the youngest daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Disick has previously received criticism due to the 18-year age gap between him and his girlfriend Amelia. Scott is aged 37 and Amelia, 19.

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin have received criticism for their relationship, due to their 18-year age gap. Picture: Instagram/@Ameliagrayhamlin

It was reported that Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, attended a dinner date with Scott and Amelia last Friday (May 28) via Instagram account Deux Moi.

Instagram page Kardashian Video shared a post reporting on the dinner, where one follower criticised Amelia being with Disick.

‘It’s so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown ass people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell.’ the Instagram user wrote.

Travis Barker 'likes' savage comment about Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. Picture: Instagram/@kardashianvideo

The comment was 'liked' by Travis’ official Instagram account, and still hasn’t been removed. It seems that Travis agrees with the statement, by co-signing the post with a 'like'.

However, it is not known if Travis liked it himself or if another person had access to his account.

Kourtney and Travis went public with their romance in January, after the pair sparked dating rumours after being seen together a few times.

Since then, the pair have owned their relationship and has been showering fans with their PDA's on Instagram.

The couple has even gone as far as Kourtney tattooing her name on Travis’ arm.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian confirmed their relationship in January 2021. Picture: Instagram/@travisbarker

Travis has met Kourtney’s three children; Mason, Penelope and Reign. On Wednesday (Jun 2) Barker shared a video on Instagram of him enjoying a day out with his and Kourtney's kids at a water park.

Meanwhile, Scott and Amelia have faced severe backlash over their age difference in their relationship.

