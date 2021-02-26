Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin responds to blackfishing claims

The model daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has addressed the backlash over her latest post.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, who is currently dating Scott Disick, has spoken out after being accused of blackfishing.

The 19-year-old daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin sparked controversy after posting a series of selfies on Instagram yesterday (25 Feb) where her skin looked particularly tanned.

Blackfishing is a term used to describe a non-Black person altering their appearance to appear to be Black or racially-ambiguous, using things like makeup, hairstyling and cosmetic procedures, and appropriating Black culture.

In the images, Amelia can be seen wearing a brown cut-out top, her brunette locks slicked back into a long plait and accessorising with big gold hoop earrings and gold chain jewellery.

Amelia has since turned off comments on the post, and released a statement on her Instagram story following the criticism.

"im receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo. I am being told that I am 'black fishing' – thank you all for educating me on this topic. I recently went on vacation in the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily," she wrote.

"there is no self tanner involved. or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color. I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense," she added.

Amelia was first romantically to 37-year-old Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Sofia Richie and the father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children, in October last year.

The couple reportedly attended Kendall Jenner's controversial Halloween-themed 25th birthday party together, and were spotted weeks later enjoying a romantic stroll along the beach in Malibu.

They confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day 2021 with some loved-up photos at dinner in Miami. The pair's 18-year age gap has caused some controversy.