Kourtney Kardashian's diamond engagement ring from Travis Barker: Price, details & more. Picture: Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially after he proposed on a beach during a vacation trip to Montecito, California.

The 42-year-old shared photos of the special occasion on her Instagram, along with the caption, "forever."

However, fans got the first look at the engagement ring from Travis' 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, who shared a photo of Kourtney's huge rock on her wedding finger.

Here's everything we know about Kourtney's engagement ring

What does Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring look like? Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are amongst people who have shared photos of Kourtney Kardashian rocking her huge diamond engagement ring. However, the first person to let fans see the ring was Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama, who uploaded a snap to her Instagram story. Alabama captured the family's celebratory dinner after the proposal and shared a photo of Kourt's massive diamond ring. "So happy for you guys," Alabama wrote. "I love u both!" she added. Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shares a photo of Travis kissing Kourtney, with her engagement ring on her wedding ring. Picture: Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker According to PageSix, “It appears Travis has bought into the Kardashian family philosophy of going big and going flashy with the enormous oval-cut diamond engagement ring he gave to Kourtney. It looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pavé or hidden halo setting,” Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told the publication. Kylie Jenner shares a photo of Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner How much is Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring worth? While Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro estimates the value of the ring is $1 Million, GIA-certified gemologist Olivia Landau, estimates that Kourtney's engagement ring is sparkler is “around 8 to 10 carats". “It is set in a skinny platinum solitaire style with a pavé diamond band. Depending on actual size and quality it could range between $350,000 and $650,000,” she told PageSix. Travis' step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya shared a photo of Kourtney's glistening engagement ring. Picture: instagram/@atianadelahoya Kathryn Money, SVP of merchandising and retail for Brilliant Earth, also claimed the diamond’s size is around 10 to 12 carats, with a value being somewhere between $500,000 to $1 million.

Kim Kardashian posted a video zooming in on the ring, with the caption, "KRAVIS FOREVER."

Kourtney and Travis got engaged on a beach, which scenic views while the sunset on Sunday, Oct. 17, with family and friends there to celebrate.

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart," an eyewitness told E! News.

"It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

Congratulations to Kourtney & Travis.