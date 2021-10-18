Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement: Photos, videos & more

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirm they're engaged with sweet post. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The newly engaged couple celebrated with family and friends at their proposal and engagement party in California.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have announced that they're engaged. The couple shared photos of the special occasion, with fans sending many congratulatory messages.

The 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer proposed to his now-fiancee, 42, on Sunday (Oct 17) at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney posted images of the fancy proposal on Instagram with the caption 'forever'.

The couple were pictured at a beach, surrounded by as bunch of red roses and a scenic view. The marriage will be Kourtney's first and Travis' third.

The 42-year-old reality TV shared two images in her Instagram post, which showed her in a gorgeous long length black dress at the luxury-looking beach proposal.

She also posted another snap of a closer angle, with Travis carressing her waist.

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shares photo of the newly engaged couple. Picture: Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker

Kourtney said 'yes' while watching the sunset, surrounded by white candles and roses. Travis then put the engagement ring onto her finger.

Barker's daughter Alabama shared a first look at the huge rock — which is an oval shaped diamond ring.

According to TMZ, the proposal took place at 6:30 PM with family members from both sides in attendance to watch the special moment.

Family and friends of the newly engaged couple enjoyed a dinner with them, to celebrate their engagement.

Family and friends of the couple joined them for dinner following the proposal. Picture: Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker

An E! News source shared details of the engagement, revealing that Kourtney was 'surprised.'

'Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there,' the E! source said.

Kourtney's engagement ring is an oval shaped stone on a simple diamond band. Picture: Instagram/@atianadelahoya

'Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic.

I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.'

Kylie Jenner gave another view of Kourtney's engagement ring as she held Travis' neck. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, and Tristan Thompson attended the proposal and engagement party as well as Barker's kids: Landon, 18, Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The engagement comes one year after Kourtney and Travis Barker began dating.