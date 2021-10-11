Kim Kardashian savagely trolls sister Kourtney's PDAs with BF Travis Barker

While playing her sister Kourtney in a sketch, Kim mocks the PDA her sister shares with her boyfriend Travis Barker.

Kim Kardashian went full throttle with the savage jokes when hosting Saturday Night Live in the States.

The 40-year-old reality TV star went from roasting herself for her own sex tape to making jokes about OJ Simpson on Saturday's show.

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker went official with their romance in February. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Even her sisters weren’t exempt from the endless trolling - with Kourtney Kardashian being mocked for her public displays of affection with boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis went Instagram official with their relationship in February this year. Since then, the couple have not shied away from expressing their love for each other on the internet.

Kim made light of the couple's very public snogs and neck kisses during her hosting stint on satirical sketch show SNL.

In The People’s Kourt segment, similar to Judge Judy's court show, Kim dressed up as Kourtney.

She introduced herself (as Kourtney) in a monotone voice to talk like her who aimed to sort out family dramas in the show.

Kim Kardashian plays Kourtney while Mikey Day plays Travis Barker. Picture: Saturday Night Live

In the sketch, Kourtney (played by Kim) tried to sort out an argument between sisters Khloe (who played herself) and ‘Kim’ (played by Heidi Gardner) over who can use their make-up artist for the Met Gala.

The sketch also sees Kris Jenner (playing herself) suing Kendall Jenner (Halsey) for being too drama-free, not aligning with the family's brand.

Half way through the set, boyfriend Travis (played by Mikey Day) makes an appearance and Kourtney loses focus of her main aim. She begins to lean in on him and licking his face.

Calling each other ‘baby’ several times, Kourtney sits on Travis’s lap and tells him: “Travis, baby, I have to do my show!”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker share a kiss while on vacation together in Italy. Picture: Instagram/@travisbarker

“I can’t help it your honour,” he says back to her, which only seems to get her more hyped over him.

“You’re so epic… will you drum All The Small Things on my a** when we get home?” she asks him, to which he replies: “Hands... or sticks?”

Machine Gun Kelly (played by Pete Davidson) and Megan Fox (C played by Chloe Fineman) then join Kourtney and Travis in the courtroom, and soon after started packing on the PDA.

The pair referred to themselves as “twin flames”, mocking how they refer to each other in real life.

“Why are we besties?” Megan then asks Kourtney.“Because both our boyfriends have tattoos for necks,” Kourtney responds.

Watch the The People's Kourt on SNL above.