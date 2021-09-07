Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are 'taking time apart' following awkward DM leak

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are 'taking time apart' following awkward DM leak. Picture: Getty

The model and reality star have gone on a break following Scott Disick's DM leak – where he dissed his ex Kourtney Kardashian's new relationship.

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin are 'taking time apart' following the recent scandal where the reality TV star was exposed for dissing his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star, 38, and model, 20, 'needed a break from one another, that was clear,' according to an E! News insider.

'They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done.'

Amelia Hemlin's mother Lisa Rinna, 58, has shown she's ready for her daughter to move on, by trying to 'manifest' a relationship between her daughter and Pop singer Harry Styles.

According to People, a source claimed 'Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch.'

The source continued: 'It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just "Scott being Scott." They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him.'

Another person close to the situation said that the duo, who have been inseparable in months past, decided to spend the Labor Day weekend separately.

Amelia Hamlin's mother Lisa Rinna reveals she is 'manifesting' a new relationship for her daughter. Picture: Instagram/@lisarinna

'They have spent the weekend apart so far,' the source added.

'Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues. They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together.'

On Monday (Sept 6th) the model shared an Instagram selfie with the message: 'Day off. Wll [sic] be here all day for all inquiries plz reach out to my bed.'

While Hamlin appeared to be over the drama, her mother Lisa already thinks her perfect fit would be Harry.

After previously wondering 'why can't [her boyfriend] be Harry Styles? Why the f*** is it Scott Disick?,' the reality star shared a shared a photo of him on Instagram.

Scott and Amelia Hamlin first sparked rumours they were together in October 2020. Picture: Getty

Amelia Hamlin seemed to address Scott's behaviour towards Kourtney and Travis' relationship with a tank top that read 'Don't you have a Girlfriend?'.

This comes after Scott had sent Kourtney's ex Younes a direct message about her PDA-filled posts with boyfriend Travis Barker. Younes exposed the DM, revealing Scott trashing Kourtney.

Scott wrote: 'Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,' Scott wrote as he sent a photo of Kourtney kissing and straddling the Blink-182 drummer on a boat.

Younes Bendjima leaked a DM where Scott Disick dissed his ex Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker. Picture: Instagram/younesbendjima

Younes exposed Scott by writing: 'Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,' the model wrote as he shared a grab of the story, after responding to Disick: 'Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy PS: I ain't your bro.'

Sources claimed Kourtney was 'surprised but not shocked' at Scott dissing her relationship with Travis.

