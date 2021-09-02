Kourtney Kardashian 'surprised but not shocked' at Scott Disick dissing Travis Barker relationship

Kourtney Kardashian has shared thoughts on Scott Disick's exposed DM's on her relationship with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly shared her thoughts on Scott Disick's recent exposed DM's about her relationship with Travis Barker.

The entrepreneur had his messages exposed by Kourtney's ex boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Fans were shocked when the 'POOSH' stars model-ex exposed the father of her three children, after he slid into his Instagram DM's.

Scott was exposed sending Younes a picture of Kourtney packing on the PDA with her currrent boyfriend, Travis Barker.

The message begun "Yo is this chick ok!????".

The Entrepreneur and TV personality finished saying "Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy".

Scott was exposed blasting Kourtney. Picture: Instagram

However, Younes wasn't in agreement - saying: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy".

He concluded, sharply saying: "PS: I aint your bro".

The model captioned the story: "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately"; clearly hinting at some previous beef between the pair.

Fans then believed Kourtney shaded Scott, via a tweet in which she posted a Bible verse.

The tweet reads: "John 15:7 If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you."

John 15:7

If you remain in me and my words

remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 31, 2021

Younes came to his ex-girlfriends defence. Picture: Getty

However, a source has now said that Kourtney has shared her thoughts on her ex's actions, saying she is: "surprised by shocked" by Scott's behaviour.

The insider continued to say that Kourtney didn't understand Scott's reason for reaching out to Younes. Whilst also saying she thought they were successfully co-parenting.

However, the mother of three plans to enjoy the remainder of her trip and will address the drama on her return.

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for ten years, beginning in 2015 whilst Kardashian and Bendjima were reportedly together from 2016-2018.

Kourtney and Scott also share three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Disick is currently dating 20 year old actress, Amelia Hamlin.