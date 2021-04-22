Scott Disick 'struggling' with ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick is 'having a hard time' dealing with her new relationship, despite being in a relationship with Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Scott Disick is reportedly having a hard time getting to grips with ex Kourtney Kardashian's new relationship with Travis Barker.

Despite being in his own relationship with 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin, the 37-year-old is said to be struggling with the mother of his children, getting serious with another guy.

A source told People that the Disick had been secretly holding onto hope that he'd eventually get back with Kourtney.

Kourtney and Blink-182's Travis Barker has certainly messed up Scott's plans, as they are deeply into each other. Barker even got a tattoo of Kourtney's name on his chest.

The source told the publication: "Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly."

"His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation."

Scott has previously revealed that he has been jealous of any males who catches Kourtney's eyes.

However, the relationship with Barker is harder to digest as they're going way beyond surface level connection.

"With Travis, he is struggling even more," the source said. "Before Travis, Kourtney's relationships were never serious. It was more like flings. With Travis, it's different."

The source also said that Scott "has many regrets" on his past relationship with Kourtney.

Scott and Kourtney's relationship troubles played out on the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The source revealed that Scott knows he let Kourtney down.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian split in 2015 after having an on-off relationship for nine years. Picture: Getty

The pair split in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years. However, they have maintained a cordial friendship and co-parent their three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign.

While we have seen Kourtney and Scott try and work out their problems and get back together, it seems that the 42-year-old Kardashian latest romance is seemingly going from strength to strength.

Last weekend, Kourtney spent her birthday with Travis, who showered her with a massive flower arrangement and shared intimate snaps of them.