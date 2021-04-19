Travis Barker shocks with NSWF Kourtney Kardashian birthday tribute

Kourtney, who just celebrated her 42nd birthday, has been dating the rocker for around four months.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were pictured kissing for the first time this weekend, two months after confirming their relationship back in February.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned 42 on Sunday (18 Apr), receiving sweet tributes from her family including sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and celebrity pals like Addison Rae.

The pair have been dating since January (pictured here in March 2021). Picture: Getty

Her rocker boyfriend Travis, 45, also paid tribute to the reality TV star on Instagram with a post that particularly caught the attention of the internet.

"I F**KING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash," he captioned his post, which included some never-before-seen snaps of the new couple.

However, it was the last slide that really got people talking. In the final and somewhat explicit video, Kourtney can be seen sucking Travis' thumb, which sparked hilarious reactions online.

One Twitter user wrote, "I did not have travis barker x kourtney kardashian on my 2021 bingo card yet here we are with a video of her sucking his thumb."

"Not Travis Barker posting a video of Kourtney Kardashian sucking his thumb," wrote another, while one added, "Travis barker posted a video of Kourtney Kardashian sucking his finger and that’s the kinda energy I need from my next partner."

And Travis didn't stop there. The Blink 182 drummer - who recently got Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest - pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend's birthday, filling her entire house with tulips and gardenias as a surprise.