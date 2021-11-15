Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker slammed for ‘dry humping’ at friend’s wedding

15 November 2021, 15:22

The reality TV star has been branded "trashy" for giving her fiancé Travis Barker a lap dance at a friend's wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been called out for "dry humping" at a friend's wedding.

Travis Barker covers tattoo of ex's name with Kourtney Kardashian's lips

The newly engaged couple were seen getting intimate at family friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s wedding on Saturday (Nov 13).

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their relationship in February 2021.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their relationship in February 2021. Picture: Getty

The mum of three was spotted giving Barker a lap dance, while other attendees cheered the couple on.

The POOSH founder was seen wearing a sultry cut-out black dress, sitting on Barker's lap front ways, while he was seated.

Barker's song with his band, Blink 182's song All The Small Things played in the background.

Kourtney Kardashian is seen giving fiancé Travis Barker a lap dance
Kourtney Kardashian is seen giving fiancé Travis Barker a lap dance. Picture: Instagram/@girlwithnojob

The video clip, which has already made its rounds on the internet, shows Travis being straddled by Kourtney.

The drummer can be seen holding his fiancee's bottom with a big smile, while looking into her eyes.

The racy clip was uploaded on girlwithnojob's Instagram Stories, then got re-shared on blog sites – leading many fans to express their views on the situation.

One fan wrote: "Oh no, why is she dry humping him in public let alone at someone’s wedding?" while another sarcastically added: "Classy".

A third fan took to Twitter and wrote: "I'm embarrassed for her", while a fourth wrote: "No class whatsoever!".

Prior to the video, Kourtney had posted a few photos of her and Travis, showing off their wedding attire.

Travis was pictured wearing a black tux and bow tie with a white shirt, while Kourtney sported a long length body con black dress.

The KUWTK star captioned the post" "Going to the chapel" and tagged the grooms, BFF Simon Huck and Phil Riportella.

While the couple are known for their PDA's, many fans argued that this was not the right time and place for their pair to display their affection in that way.

Others have defended Kourtney, claiming she wants to express her sexuality and she is being free in her relationship with Travis.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake attended Houston strip club a day after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Drake attended Houston strip club a day after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Drake

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul? Age, Instagram, career & more

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul? Age, Instagram, career & more
Ezra Blount, 9, dies a week after suffering injuries at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Ezra Blount, 9, dies a week after suffering injuries at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival
DaBaby calls police on baby mama DaniLeigh after arguing on IG live

DaBaby calls police on baby mama DaniLeigh after arguing on IG live

Trending

Silk Sonic 'Blast Off' lyrics meaning explained

Silk Sonic 'Blast Off' lyrics meaning explained

New Music

Adele reveals she has heard Kendrick Lamar's new music

Adele reveals she has heard Kendrick Lamar's new music

Kendrick Lamar

Astroworld death toll rises to nine as 22-year-old Bharti Shahani dies

Astroworld death toll rises to nine as 22-year-old Bharti Shahani dies
Soulja Boy responds to Kanye West's apology over song controversy

Soulja Boy responds to Kanye West's apology over song controversy

Kanye West