Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker slammed for ‘dry humping’ at friend’s wedding

The reality TV star has been branded "trashy" for giving her fiancé Travis Barker a lap dance at a friend's wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been called out for "dry humping" at a friend's wedding.

The newly engaged couple were seen getting intimate at family friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s wedding on Saturday (Nov 13).

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their relationship in February 2021. Picture: Getty

The mum of three was spotted giving Barker a lap dance, while other attendees cheered the couple on.

The POOSH founder was seen wearing a sultry cut-out black dress, sitting on Barker's lap front ways, while he was seated.

Barker's song with his band, Blink 182's song All The Small Things played in the background.

Kourtney Kardashian is seen giving fiancé Travis Barker a lap dance. Picture: Instagram/@girlwithnojob

The video clip, which has already made its rounds on the internet, shows Travis being straddled by Kourtney.

The drummer can be seen holding his fiancee's bottom with a big smile, while looking into her eyes.

Travis celebrated his birthday with Kourtney last night at a wedding. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/P00zqS6JUL — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) November 14, 2021

The racy clip was uploaded on girlwithnojob's Instagram Stories, then got re-shared on blog sites – leading many fans to express their views on the situation.

One fan wrote: "Oh no, why is she dry humping him in public let alone at someone’s wedding?" while another sarcastically added: "Classy".

A third fan took to Twitter and wrote: "I'm embarrassed for her", while a fourth wrote: "No class whatsoever!".

Prior to the video, Kourtney had posted a few photos of her and Travis, showing off their wedding attire.

Travis was pictured wearing a black tux and bow tie with a white shirt, while Kourtney sported a long length body con black dress.

The KUWTK star captioned the post" "Going to the chapel" and tagged the grooms, BFF Simon Huck and Phil Riportella.

While the couple are known for their PDA's, many fans argued that this was not the right time and place for their pair to display their affection in that way.

Others have defended Kourtney, claiming she wants to express her sexuality and she is being free in her relationship with Travis.

