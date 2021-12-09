Kourtney Kardashian slams troll accusing her of getting plastic surgery

The reality TV star left a sassy clapback in the comment section of a post, where a fan accused her of getting 'botox, nose job, and some sort of butt shot'.

Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at a troll who accused her of getting 'plenty' of plastic surgery on Instagram.

The 42-year-old reality star had fans sharing their views on her appearance in a post which showed 'before' photos of her and the rest of her Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

The Instagram page shared a throwback of Kim, Khloe & Kourtney. Picture: Instagram

One fan commented that Kourtney 'really didn't change' much over the years in comparison to her sisters, which triggered another fan's response.

'Kourtney got plenty of surgery,' they began. 'she just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them.'

The fan continued on to say that the POOSH founder got 'botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or [Brazilian butt lift] just to start.'

Kourtney Kardashian left a sassy clawback under the comment section of the post. Picture: Getty

The mum-of-three caught wind of the harsh comment and responded with a sassy clapback.

Kourtney replied: 'No better compliment that a too good to be real kind of compliment,' underneath the post.

She added: 'Butt shot and brazilian butt lift, um thanks [WOMAN TIPPING HAND EMOJI] and you were just getting started.'

Kourtney recently hit back at a fan who questioned if she's expecting a child underneath a bikini photo.

The star shared a snap bikini snap from her Palm Springs getaway with fiance Travis Barker, when a fan asked if she was pregnant.

Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a fan who accused her of having plastic surgery. Picture: Instagram

The fan wrote: 'Not to be that girl but... is that a preg belly' underneath her purple SKIMS X Fendi bikini photo.

Kourtney hit back, writing: 'Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?' Kourtney asked her follower.

Nevertheless, she looked like she enjoyed her time with Travis Barker.