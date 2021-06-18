Keeping Up With Kardashians Finale: What will the Kardashian-Jenner sisters do next?

The Kardashian sisters will start new vestures. Picture: Getty

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians ends, what will the famous sisters do next?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan announced the ending of their legendary show in September of 2020, with the 'reuinon' premiering this weekend (June 18-20).

But what will the girls do next - and how can we continue to keep up with them?

Fans can be relieved that the iconic reality stars won't be leaving our screens completely, having signed a deal with Hulu and Star.

Whilst details of the shows actual content is yet to be released, a statement from CNBC revealed: "Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will create global content that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. This content is expected to debut in late 2021.".

Kris Jenner then confirmed this in an instagram post captioned: "Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu #Hulu2021".

However, the sisters have grown since their 'Dash' days and now all also have personal business ventures of their own to pursue, post-KUWTK.

We are certainly looking forward to all the brilliance the sisters are due to bring us, on-screen and off.