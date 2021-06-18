Keeping Up With Kardashians Finale: What will the Kardashian-Jenner sisters do next?
18 June 2021, 18:16
As Keeping Up With The Kardashians ends, what will the famous sisters do next?
The Kardashian-Jenner clan announced the ending of their legendary show in September of 2020, with the 'reuinon' premiering this weekend (June 18-20).
But what will the girls do next - and how can we continue to keep up with them?
Fans can be relieved that the iconic reality stars won't be leaving our screens completely, having signed a deal with Hulu and Star.
Whilst details of the shows actual content is yet to be released, a statement from CNBC revealed: "Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will create global content that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. This content is expected to debut in late 2021.".
Kris Jenner then confirmed this in an instagram post captioned: "Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu #Hulu2021".
However, the sisters have grown since their 'Dash' days and now all also have personal business ventures of their own to pursue, post-KUWTK.
-
Kourtney Kardashian -
Kourtney, the oldest Kardashian sister is famous for her persistent reminders that she is a mum of three, which she tells is her top priority. However, Kourtney Kardashian also has her own business ventures.
Kourtney is the owner of lifestyle website 'Poosh', named after her daughter, Penelope.
The website tells that Kourtney decided to launch Poosh because she "felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space".
She continues: "Healthy living gets a bad wrap; it's as though if you care about what you put in - or on - your body, then you're not sexy or cool. But this just isn't true, and Poosh is here to prove just that".
-
Kim Kardashian -
Kim Kardashian is the second oldest of the Kardashian sisters and has multiple businesses', as well as being a mum of four.
As well as her growing businesses and her big family, Kim is also in the process of obtaining a law degree.
Kim recently reached billionaire status, which can be hugely accredited to her shape wear brand 'SKIMS' - which is valued at over $1billion. The brand is praised for its diversity.
Kim also owns a beauty line, named 'KKW (Kim Kardashian West) beauty - which sells beauty products as well as her own fragrances.
The multi-business mogul also has her own game, in which users can work they way up through Hollywood in order to reach 'A-list' status.
-
Khloe Kardashian -
Khloe Kardashian is mum of one, to her daughter True – who she shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson.. As well as this, the youngest of the famous Kardashian trio also co-owns 'Good American'.
The denim line specialises in selling jeans in a wide range of sizes, said to be inspired by the stars own difficulties to find well-fitting denim.
Khloe was also the co-producer of American reality TV show: 'Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian'.
The star helped individuals achieve their dream body within a specific time period.
-
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who is yet to have children, but is a proud 'dog-mum' according to her mum Kris Jenner.
However, alongside raising her beautiful Doberman dog, Kendall is also the highest paid model in the world.
The supermodel regularly appears in campaigns for huge designers such as Vogue and Vera Wang,
Kendall has also recently started up her own venture with her '818 tequila' brand.
-
Kylie Jenner
The youngest of the gang of five was iconically the first to be named a billionaire, in 2020.
Kylie Jenner owes her wealthy mainly to her beauty brand 'Kylie Cosmetics' which was birthed off the back of her own infamous, well-debated, lip fillers and subsequent 'lip-kits'.
However, six weeks ago - the brands Instagram page was wiped and a picture of the owner was uploaded with the caption: "something was coming".
Fans have speculated that Kylie may have a new venture ahead.
Kylie also owns''Kylie Skin', a gluten and vegan free skincare line.
The mum-of-one also teased 'Kylie Baby', with an empty verified Instagram page and a post of her daughter Stormi to her personal account, which she captioned: "bath time with @kyliebaby".
We are certainly looking forward to all the brilliance the sisters are due to bring us, on-screen and off.