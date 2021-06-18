Kim Kardashian responds to Van Jones dating rumours amid KUWTK reunion

The KUWTK star addressed rumours that she is dating CNN host Van Jones, who she has worked closely with on legal jobs.

Kim Kardashian has responded to claims that she's dating CNN host Van Jones, after fans were convinced the pair were romantically linked.

Speaking to host Andy Cohen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion show 'The Final Curtain Part 1' – which aired on Thursday on E! – Kim gave clarity on the situation.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her third husband Kanye West in February. Picture: Getty

In February, Kim filed for divorce from her third husband Kanye West, while Van filed for divorce from his wife of 14 years Jana Carter in 2019.

Kim shut down the dating rumours, saying: 'Van texted me and was like, "This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, So I owe you."'

In 2018, Van, 52, first took the SKIMS founder under his wing to help him persuade President Donald Trump to pass the 'First Step Act'. He became her legal mentor shortly after.

Van was also the person behind Kim Kardashian's link to Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, who have been helping her prepare for the California State Bar in 2024.

Van Jones first worked with Kim to help him convince President Donald Trump to pass the 'First Step Act'. Picture: Getty

During the reunion, Cohen also confronted Kim about rumours she was dating singer Maluma, as reports claimed they were canoodling at the Goodtime Hotel launch party in Miami (Apr 16).

'No. I'm not dating either one. Not Van Jones, not Maluma,' Kim said. 'I've known [Maluma]. I've seen him a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy.' she added.

Kim Kardashian was romantically linked to singer Maluma in April, 2021. Picture: Getty

Fans can watch the second part of the 20th (and final) season reunion of Keeping Up with the Kardashians this Sunday on E!

Here's how you can watch the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion in the UK.