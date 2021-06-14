Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode: Air date, how to watch in UK & more

14 June 2021, 16:48

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode in the UK.

The reality TV show – Keeping Up With The Kardashians – has officially come to an end after 20 seasons. The hit E! show documented the evolution and growth of the Kardashian-Jenner families lives.

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West divorce: Here's why the KUWTK star split from the rapper

Fans of the show are highly anticipating a very juicy reunion, which will show the best highlights from the show and delve deep into the biggest controversial moments from the show.

The reunion show will show the Kardashian sisters addressing the personal things about their lives.
The teaser trailer has left KUWTK fans excited as it reveals Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Scott Disick sat down with host Andy Cohen – with the host asking the juiciest questions.

The trailer shows the family addressing some of the most shocking moments from the show over the years.

But, how exactly can you watch the Kardashians reunion show in the UK and when will it be on?We've got you!

  1. How can I watch the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode in the UK?

    The Kardashian-Jenner sisters will sit down addressing controversial moments from the show in the reunion episode.
    The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show will be split into two parts.

    The Kardashians reunion part 1 will be available to watch in the UK on Hayu from Friday (Jun 18) which is available on Amazon Prime.

    Part 2 will then be available to watch from Monday (Jun 21) also via Hayu on Amazon Prime.

In the season finale episode, Kim Kardashian revealed what lead to her split with Kanye West.

The 40-year-old beauty mogul broke down, while explaining that she felt lonely despite being married.

