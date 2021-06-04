Kim Kardashian sobs over Kanye West marriage breakdown in emotional scene

The KUWTK star breaks down in an emotional clip over her marriage to Kanye West coming to an end.

Kim Kardashian sobbed as she opened up about her marriage to Kanye West ending in the penultimate episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The KUWTK star had a 'big fight' with her estranged husband and gathered with her sisters including Kourtney, 42, Khloe, 36, Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 23 as she broke down in tears.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Picture: Getty

In the new episode, which aired on Thursday, the group of sisters are seen together at a fancy home in Lake Tahoe, California.

The 40-year-old star, who was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humpries, said while crying: 'I feel like a f***ing failure that it's, like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***king loser' as she insisted she could no longer be 'stuck' with Kanye.

Kim began crying while her sisters tried to console her while she ate cookies and said: 'I just want to go to my room and never come out'.

In her confessional, Khloe explained: 'Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship...'

Kim Kardashian married Humphries in August 2011 but filed for divorce after 72 days. Picture: Getty

Khloe continued: 'And it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger, and you know, sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through. It's not the cookies fault'.

While sitting down in the living room, Khloe then asked Kim how she was doing with Kanye. Kim responded: 'There's no fighting. Like, now, it's all calm. I just roll with it.'

In a confessional, Khloe revealed that Kim was dealing with a lot as she and Kanye had a 'big fight' before they left on the trip.

Kim Kardashian's first marriage at age 19 in 2000 to music producer Damon Thomas lasted until 2004. Picture: Getty

A black-and-white video showed Kim crying while surrounded by her sisters following the argument with Kanye.

'I just, like, honestly can't do this anymore,' Kim wept after revealing she was 'stuck' while Kanye moves to a 'different state every year'.

Kim continued: 'I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move. And go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can't do that...'

'He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can't,' Kim added as Kylie wiped away tears.

'I feel like a f***ing failure that it's, like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***king loser,' Kim cried as her sisters tried to console her.

Kim said she couldn't keep thinking those thoughts because it prohibited her happiness. Back in Tahoe, Khloe told Kim that she could always talk to her about anything she's going through.

'There's, like, honestly nothing to talk about. I mean, I won't live with, like the fighting stuff. Like if it was constant,' Kim said to Khloe.

In February, Kim and Kanye, who shared their children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, confirmed they have been separated and are working to finalise their divorce.

While Kim keeps most of her relationship woes with Kanye away from KUWTK, she did address their split in the latest episode.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA