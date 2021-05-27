Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Travis Barker romance rumours

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on rumours that she previously dated her sister Kourtney Kardashians new boyfriend Travis Barker.

Rumours have been circling for months suggesting Kim Kardashian and her sister's boyfriend, Travis Barker, have history.

Talk began after the drummer's ex-wife Shanna Moakler claimed the Blink-182 star cheated on her with the SKIMS owner years prior to his current romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

According to the Sun, the model wrote on Instagram, "I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister.. It’s all gross!"

This was then backed up by Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day in a resurfaced post.

Taking to Instagram she told "I was ‘bffs’ with Kim Kardashian during a fourth [of July]. She was hooking up with Travis Barker and we were at his house.. he was really dope".

This speculation has occurred amongst many public declarations of love from Kim's older sister Kourtney and the Blink-182 dummer.

However, despite allegations, last night (May 26) Kim took to her Instagram story to shut down rumours.

Responding to a question which asked "did you hook up with Travis Barker?" the reality star said "NO! False narrative! We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt.".

Kourtney and Travis went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day earlier this year after weeks of speculation, and they've been packing on the PDA ever since.

Barker raised eyebrows after posting video of Kourtney sucking his thumb on Instagram for her birthday, before Kourtney posted a photo of herself straddling Travis in the middle of the desert.