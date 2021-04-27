Kourtney Kardashian straddles boyfriend Travis Barker in NSFW bikini photo

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been dating the Blink 182 drummer since January.

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker have set pulses racing on social media once again with another loved-up picture.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, and her rockstar beau, 45, shocked the internet last week after Travis posted a video of Kourtney sucking his thumb on Instagram for her birthday.

And now, the pair are heating things up again after Kourtney posted a photo of herself straddling Travis in the middle of the desert, wearing nothing but a teeny-tiny bikini and a scarf on her head.

"Just Like Heaven," Kourtney captioned the post, before Travis jumped in the comments section to write, "EVERYTHING."

Earlier this month, the couple were pictured kissing for the first time over Kourtney's birthday weekend, two months after confirming their relationship back in February.

Travis - who recently got Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest - pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend's birthday, filling her entire house with tulips and gardenias as a surprise.

Last week, the pair were spotted together attending Machine Gun Kelly's 31st birthday party. The rapper's girlfriend of almost a year, Megan Fox, was also present.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend and the father of her four children, Scott Disick, is reportedly having a hard time getting to grips with his former partner's new relationship.

A source told People that the Disick had been secretly holding onto hope that he'd eventually get back with Kourtney. "Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly," says the source.

"His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation."

Scott is currently dating Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.