Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler claims he had an affair with Kim Kardashian during marriage

Shanna Moakler claims she split with Travis Barker due to him having an affair with Kim Kardashian. He is now in a relationship with Kim's sister, Kourtney.

Travis Barker's ex-girlfriend Shanna Moakler has claimed the Blink-182 star cheated on her with Kim Kardashian, years prior to his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The ex-pageant girl from New York, has not been holding back on her thoughts on Travis and Kourtney's relationship, as she has thrown shade at the couple on social media.

Shanna and Travis were married from 2004 to 2008. The pair share two children together; Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15. Picture: Getty

Shanna, 46, shares her children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with Travis.

Alabama recently took to social media to reveal her mother's opinion on the drummer's relationship with Kourtney, 42.

The 15-year-old took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a message that her mother sent to an unidentified user, as Shanna opened up about why she left her marriage with Travis.

She also shared insight on her new boyfriend Matthew.

Alabama, 15, slammed her mother Shanna, 46, on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@shannamoakler

According to The Sun, The Instagram DM read: "Matthew has been my rock he truly has changed and has been amazing.. When we went life trip other night we were joking but lots of inside jokes I don’t think translated.."

“I left Travis because he was emotionally abusive, I left the money snd mansions for a reason… family is all that matters but I can’t compete with kids whose father doesn’t encourage relationships with their own mother and purposely tries to alienate them away"

"Travis controls Bamas social media… however I get blamed for her sexualition!" she claimed. "How does a father allow her to act like that and do lives at 4am? With Men twice her age..”

The DM message took a shocking turn as Shanna claimed that Travis had cheated on her with Kim Kardashian, years before his relationship with Kourtney.

“I’ve been legally bullied out… I’m fed up and I’m Exhausted.. Social media and the media isn’t real… I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister.. It’s all gross… I’m not the bad guy!”

Shanna did not provide any extra information or evidence to support her claim that Travis had cheated on her with Kim.

Shanna claims she left Travis Barker due to her catching him having an affair with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

In a now-deleted post, Alabama re-shared the DMs on her own Instagram story, writing: "Everybody thinks my mother is amazing, Matthew is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her."

"My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom."

"Did your mom ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't. I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows," she ranted on Instagram.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian confirmed their relationship in February. Picture: Instagram/@travisbarker

Shanna and Travis got married in 2004 and divorced in 2008. The musician confirmed his relationship with Kourtney in February.

This was not the first time Shanna has commented on Travis and his new relationship with Kourtney. The model previously branded the couple "weird" for their racy photos and videos on social media.

After telling People, that she is "genuinely very happy" for Travis, she admitted feeling strange about their "PDA".

