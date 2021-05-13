Kourtney Kardashian gives boyfriend Travis Barker romantic arm tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian gives boyfriend Travis Barker romantic arm tattoo. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The pair have been packing on the PDA since going public with their relationship in February.

Kourtney Kardashian has well and truly left her mark on boyfriend Travis Barker after giving him a romantic tattoo.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, inked the phrase 'i love you' on the 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer's arm in a series of images posted on Wednesday (12 May).

Kourtney captioned the post with a simple, 'I tattoo,' to which Barker - who is covered in tattoos from head to toe - replied in the comments, 'Woman of many talents'.

"I tattoo," Kourtney wrote on Instagram alongside snaps of her tattooing Barker. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The POOSH founder shared a video of herself clutching a tattoo gun as she marks the phrase on her boyfriend's arm. A piece of paper can be seen placed in front of her covered in practise sketches.

Last month, Barker debuted his own tattoo in homage to his partner. He was spotted shirtless in Hollywood where the name 'Kourtney' could be seen written in cursive on his already heavily-tatted torso.

Kourtney and Travis are rumoured to have begun dating in January, before confirming their relationship a month later on Valentine's Day.

The loved-up couple have been heavy on the PDA front since then. Barker raised eyebrows after posting video of Kourtney sucking his thumb on Instagram for her birthday, before Kourtney posted a photo of herself straddling Travis in the middle of the desert.

Kourtney Kardashian gave her boyfriend Travis Barker a tattoo reading "i love you' on his arm. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The pair have been packing on the PDA since going public with their relationship in February. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Earlier this week, Barker shocked fans once again after showing off a candle from Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand Goop that is said to smell like 'Kourtney Kardashian's orgasm'.

Barker celebrated Mother's Day with Kourtney and her three children, all of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8.

Travis shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler; daughter Alabama Luella Barker, 15, and son Landon Asher Barker, 17.

He also remains very close to Atiana De La Hoya, his 21-year-old stepdaughter from Shanna's previous relationship.