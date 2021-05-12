Travis Barker shocks fans with candle smelling like Kourtney Kardashian's orgasm

The musician revealed his candle which 'smells like Kourtney's orgasm' on his Instagram story.

Travis Barker has shocked fans after showing off his new candle that smells like Kourtney Kardashian's orgasm at his home.

The couple's love story has played out very publicly, with the pair posting NSFW photos and showing the extravagant gifts to each other.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker display their love for each other in cute photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Travis and Kourtney's PDAs have gone viral all over the internet, especially the photo where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star straddled the Blink-182 drummer.

The pair have quickly become one of the most talked about celebrity couples, with fans going wild over every update.

On Wednesday (May 12) the musician showed off his latest purchase which will remind him of Kourtney – a candle that smells like her orgasm.

Travis Barker reveals his candle that 'smells like Kourtney's orgasm'. Picture: Instagram/@travisbarker

The candle is a collaboration between Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop and Heretic. The label on the candle read: "This smells like Kourtney’s orgasm."

An orgasm candle is often sold for £53 ($75).

Travis gave no details after sharing a photo of his statement home piece on his Instagram story. Fans were shocked to see Travis had bought the candle, leading many to take to Twitter.

One fan wrote: "Travis Barker owning a candle called “this smells like kourtney’s orgasm” is top tier relationship goals", while another wrote "Wtf @travisbarker".

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian confirmed their relationship in February 2020. Picture: Instagram/@travisbarker

Travis has already adapted to the Kardashian way, showered Kourtney with massive bouquets flowers on her birthday and Mother's Day.

The pair were first romantically linked in March 2019 but Travis denied the rumours back then.

Travis has a son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis and Kourtney reportedly have a good relationship with each other's kids.

Kourtney has three kids from her relationship with Scott Disick; Mason, Reign and Penelope.