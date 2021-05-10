Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with lavish gift for Mother's Day

The Blink 182 drummer has been dating the reality star for around five months now.

Travis Barker pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on Mother's Day, which was celebrated yesterday (9 May) in the USA.

Reality TV star Kourtney, 42, was celebrating Mother's Day with her three children, all of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8.

In true Kardashian-Jenner style, the Blink 182 drummer, 45, surprised Kourtney with three ginormous displays of flowers to mark the special day.

The POOSH founder shared a video of the elaborate displays with two emojis, a red heart and teary-eyed face, before tagging Barker and sharing an image one of the huge bunches.

The loved-up couple went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day earlier this year after weeks of speculation, and they've been packing on the PDA ever since.

Barker raised eyebrows after posting video of Kourtney sucking his thumb on Instagram for her birthday, before Kourtney posted a photo of herself straddling Travis in the middle of the desert.

Travis - who recently got Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest - shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler; daughter Alabama Luella Barker, 15, and son Landon Asher Barker, 17.

Travis also remains very close to Atiana De La Hoya, his 21-year-old stepdaughter from Shanna's previous relationship.