Kourtney Kardashian may go for "classic" ring after friends spark Travis Barker wedding rumours

The KUWTK reality TV star's friend has sparked engagement rumours after asking the couple about a potential wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have become major "couple goals" on Instagram, with their sweet couple photos they share of each other.

Now, the pair have seemed to delve deeper into their relationship, even sparking wedding rumours.

Kourtney Kardashian shares photo of her and Travis Scott kissing on vacation together. Picture: Instagram

Fans are convinced the pair are set to tie the knot after friends of the couple asked about wedding plans.

The 42-year-old mum of two has shared a consistent stream of PDA-filled posts since hooking up with the Blink 182 drummer.

On the photo kissing on holiday, longtime friend of the Kardashian clan Tracy Romulus wrote: "Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest."

The 45-year-old musician's 17-year-old son has also commented on his dad's new love affair, calling it "true love".

Travis Barker. Picture: Instagram

Experts have suggested that if Travis was to propose, Kourtney is likely to got for a "timeless" engagement ring design. They have claimed the star is likely to opt for a ring similar to the massive cushion-cut sparkly diamond that Kim was given by now ex Kanye West.

Shannon Delany-Ron, the CMO of JamesAllen.com, told OK! Magazine: "Kourtney’s refined style would lend itself to something with classic, clean lines and a traditional centre diamond, like an emerald or round cut on a solitaire or pavé setting."

Kourtney has never been engaged before. She has three kids - Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and six-year-old Reign - to Scott Disick before they officially put an end to their on-off nine-year relationship in 2015.

In 2017, Scott admitted that he nearly put a ring on Kourtney's finger, but they both were "scared" and never spoke about it again.

However, Travis has previously been married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. The drummer was then wed to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008 and the pair welcomed two children together: daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17.

