Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker fans go wild over their 'chemistry' in old KUWTK clip

Fans are convinced the pair had a 'deep connection' from years ago after an old Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip resurfaced online.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's fans have gone into a frenzy on social media after spotting the pairs 'sexual chemistry' in an old Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip.

Social media users resurfaced the old footage of the now-couple before they got together and are convinced they had a spark years ago.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker often share sweet images with each other. Picture: Instagram

An old clip from the reality TV show has circulated online, showing the pair as friends and neighbours.

In the video, Kourtney and Travis look cosy at his 40th birthday party in April 2019. The pair share a laugh, with Kourtney sitting facing him, with their shoulders touching.

Many fans are in disbelief of the connection they seemed to have from the get go, with even some claiming they were always "destined" for each other.

Some fans even claimed the video was proof that Travis had been "waiting" for the right time to be with Kourtney.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian fans have gone into a frenzy after spotting their 'connection' in an old clip. Picture: E!

Among the plethora of comments, one fan wrote: "He's been in love with her for a long time, you can tell the way he looks at her."

Fans point out the way Travis Barker looked at Kourtney Kardashian in the old KUWTK clip. Picture: Instagram

In a throwback Christmas-themed episode, the duo were seen exchanging a look as Kourt sucked her finger. They went onto join their kids in making extravagant gingerbread houses.

Another clip revealed the pair enjoying each other's company at Kourtney's 40th birthday party.

Fans flooded the comments section with their confidence Kourtney has found "real love" with Travis.

One fan wrote "Wow he been around for a minute. That’s a friend who made it out the friend zone congrats", while another added "Travis planned all along". See other fans comments below.

Fans react to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's 'connection' in the clip. Picture: Instagram