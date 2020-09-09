Kanye West blamed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians show cancellation

Fans have blamed Kanye West for the cancellation of the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' reality TV series.

Since Kim Kardashian announced the cancellation of the popular reality TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', fans have been upset, and looking for reasons as to why the show may be finishing.

Kanye West says he ‘saved lives’ by revealing Kim Kardashian nearly aborted North

Many fans took to Twitter to express their sadness with the show ending, and have pointed the blame at rapper Kanye West, 43, who is married to Kim Kardashian.

Although it had been reported that viewing figures for the show were declining, fans were convinced that Kanye's recent outbursts on Twitter heavily contributed to the shows cancellation.

Kanye has exposed his wife Kim, almost aborted their first child, North, during his first presidential rally campaign.

The "Stronger" rapper also called his wife's mother, Kris Jenner, a "white surpemacist" and exposed some of their personal texts.

Kim Kardashian later wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram, revealing that Kanye was going through a bipolar episode when he was going on Twitter and spatting out his thoughts.

Kourtney Kardashian had previously announced that she no longer wanted to partake in filming. Likewise, Kylie and Kendall Jenner had also appeared to take a step back from the show.

One fan took to Twitter to share why they think the show has ended, writing "I knew KUWTK was coming to an end the minute Kanye had his breakdown on Twitter. The Kris slander probably was a bit too much for them. #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians"

On Tuesday (Sep 8) Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and announced the series will be cancelled.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The star continued "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The KKW Beauty owner added "Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us"

See fans reaction to the news below.

