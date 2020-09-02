Kanye West says he ‘saved lives’ by revealing Kim Kardashian nearly aborted North

Rapper Kanye West reveals why he doesn't regret revealing that he and Kim Kardashian nearly aborted North West.

By Tiana Williams

Kanye West has opened up about recently revealing he and wife Kim Kardashian once considered aborting their eldest daughter, North.

Back in July, Ye shook the world when he exposed his wife Kim Kardashian planned to abort their first child, while breaking down at his first Presidential rally in South Carolina.

The 43-year-old has now opened up about the backlash he received during Nick Cannon's online series 'Cannon’s Class'.

Kanye explained: ‘For anyone who wants to tear me down for crying, you realise that because of South Carolina, there are people who have decided to have a child? Because they connected.'

The rapper continued 'They never saw anyone in my position take that position [against abortion], and say "look at this this is a seven-year-old right here, and she might have never made it here."'

Kanye admitted that he had to rebuild relationships with certain members of his family after he claimed that his father wanted him terminated.

The "Stronger" star also claimed that he wouldn't have been here if it wasn't for his mother, during his rally speech.

Speaking of his family, Ye said: “So when I talk to my father, my father made me apologise to him for bringing this up publicly."

During the interview, Kanye also claimed that the abortion culture teaches people that a child isn’t a real soul.

He added: "And it was my wife that said, ‘This is a soul.’ And the scariest thing is, she had the pills - you know, you take these pills, you take them and the next morning the baby’s gone - she had the pills in her hand."

According to reports, the 'pills' Kanye was referring to are for a medical abortion.

Kanye also revealed that his children are the influence on his philosophy and the work he does.

He said: "It’s like, family is just the key to the world, period, from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world"

The rapper added "The culture of humanity needs to be family. "A culture of family." Watch the full interview below.

