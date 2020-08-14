DaBaby dragged by fans after admitting he’s voting Kanye West for President

DaBaby dragged by fans after admitting he’s voting Kanye West for President. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapper DaBaby has been roasted by fans after revealing he will be voting for Kanye West in the upcoming election.

DaBaby has been getting trolled on social media after publicly announcing his support for Kanye West's presidential campaign on Twitter.

On Wednesday (Aug. 12), The 28-year-old proudly shared that he would be voting for Ye in his upcoming 2020 election.

Prior to his announcement, Kanye himself, gave the North Carolina-bred rapper a shout-out, while he was on a tweeting spree.

Taking to Twitter, the "Suge" rapper took his fans by storm when he wrote "Ima let y’all finish....But you got me f*cked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye. 🇺🇸".

Ima let y’all finish....



But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye. 🇺🇸 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) August 12, 2020

However, his tweet was met with many users dragging him on Twitter, as they do not agree with some of Ye's political stance from his manifesto.

A particularly controversial part of Kanye's presidential speech at his first rally, was when he revealed he stood firmly in his anti-abortion stance.

The rapper was brought to tears as he revealed that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, nearly aborted their first daughter, North.

Many people were also upset when Kanye tweeted a photo of a foetus, to support his anti-abortion comments.

Shortly after DaBaby's tweet, he got hounded with comments rejecting his support of Kanye.

One fan wrote "You should make better use of your platform. Kanye is in NO shape to run this country and we can’t afford for this vote to be split. Do better!!".

Another Twitter user wrote "Why would you make a dumb ass decision like that ? That’s clown behaviourr." See other reactions below.

I was going to just scroll and ignore your tweet, but now I’m bothered... pic.twitter.com/HF5KX91mmK — Daddy Bayang (@timmygotsoul) August 12, 2020

come on now dababy, you know better pic.twitter.com/SXuJ8W6IhU — 🌹🌹 (@kxshimxxwo) August 12, 2020

You can’t even vote with a felony pic.twitter.com/q9SFSSHzv9 — TheRebelGay (@TheRebelGay) August 12, 2020

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA