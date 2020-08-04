Amber Rose 'shades' ex Kanye West amid his anti-abortion campaign

Amber Rose 'shades' ex Kanye West amid his anti-abortion campaign. Picture: Getty

Model and feminist Amber Rose has seemingly addressed Kanye West's anti-abortion presidential campaign.

By Tiana Williams

Amber Rose has seemingly thrown shade at her ex-boyfriend Kanye West, following his anti-abortion statements amid his presidential campaign.

The 36-year-old model and mother-of-two hit back at Ye's controversial anti-abortion views from his recent tweets and first presidential rally speech.

During the speech, Kanye revealed his wife Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter North, seven.

Amber Rose – real name Amber Levonchuck – is a feminist who has strong views about women having autonomy over their bodies.

The model and media personality also created the 'SlutWalk', which is a transnational movement calling for an end to rape culture, including victim blaming and slut shaming of sexual assault victims.

Amber Rose and Kanye West started dating in 2008 and split up in 2010. Picture: Getty

While Amber Rose doesn't directly call out Kanye, her post advocates against a main focal point of his campaign, anti-abortion.

On Sunday (Aug 2) Amber Rose took to Instagram and shared a meme which advocates for women to have control of what they decide to do with their bodies.

The meme read: "Women get shamed for sex. For liking sex. For not liking sex. For having too much or too little sex".

"For having kids. For not having kids. For aborting cells that might turn into kids. For having kids too young. For having kids too old. Just stfu man" the post added on Instagram.

The social media star then added her own message by captioning the political photo, "Please stop telling women what to do with our bodies," and hashtagged it "slutwalk2021."

Kanye West and Amber Rose began dating in 2008. The pair split two years later in 2010, after it was said that Kanye was focussed on the recording of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and not their relationship.

By 2011, she was in a heavily-publicized relationship with Wiz Khalifa, who is the father of her son Sebastian, seven. The pair broke up in 2014.

Amber gave birth to her second son, Slash Electric, with her current boyfriend Alexander Edwards in October last year.