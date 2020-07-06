Is Kanye West really running for president in 2020? Or is it a stunt?

Kanye West for president: Can the rapper really run in the election? Picture: PA

Kanye West has claimed he’s running for president against Donald Trump but has he taken the right steps? And is it possible for him to lead the United States?

Rapper Kanye West has pledged on social media that he will go head to head with Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States - but is Kanye really running for president? Or is it a publicity stunt for his new album?

Fans, America and politicians themselves are struggling to get to grips with the idea that Kim Kardashian’s husband is running for president, especially as he seems to have missed some pretty big electoral deadlines.

George Floyd’s daughter Gianna, 6, thanks Kanye West for paying her college tuition

So is Kanye West really running for president? Can Yeezy even join the running? And why do people think it’s a publicity stunt? Here’s what you need to know about Kanye West running for president in 2020:

Kanye West and Donald Trump have worked together a number of times. Picture: PA

Is Kanye West really running for president? And what does he have to do?

On July 5, Kanye tweeted: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!”

However, it seems Kanye, who has four children with wife Kim, may have missed an important deadline. With the USA election only four months away, the rapper needs to still register with the Federal Election Commission. He’s already missed the deadline to apply as a candidate in many states.

Kanye, 43, also needs to do things like present a campaign and get enough support and signatures to get on the ballot in November.

Is Kanye West running for president a publicity stunt?

A lot of fans are questioning Kanye’s motives due to his lack of paper work and also because he’s teased a new album called God’s Country.

Kanye often mixes politics with new projects so fans and followers are unsure of what to think.

Kim Kardashian has shown her support for her husband's presidential bid. Picture: PA

Who are Kanye West's supporters?

It’s early days but Kanye West has already found himself to have two massive supporters - wife Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk.

They both tweeted their support following his announcement.