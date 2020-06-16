George Floyd’s daughter Gianna, 6, thanks Kanye West for paying her college tuition

Gianna Floyd, 6, has thanked Kanye West for paying her college tuition on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Six-year-old daughter of George Floyd, Gianna, has showed her appreciation for Kanye West paying her college tuition.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old rapper created a 529 college savings program to cover her entire tuition.

On Monday (Jun 15) six-year-old Gianna took to Instagram to post an image that read, 'Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education.'

Showing her gratitude, Gianna captioned the photo 'Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education... Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family.'

Gianna Floyd thanks Kanye West on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Gianna also tagged Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian, being thankful for her input, alongside a #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd hashtag.

Kanye West has also donated $2 million to organisations fighting for justice and providing funding for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor's families.

Gianna also announced that she is a shareholder in Disney stock, by the grace of Barbara Streisand.

A mural quoting the words of Gianna Floyd in Oakland, California. Picture: Getty

Floyd's daughter shared photos of her smiling, while holding up her Disney stock certificate.

Alongside her photo, Gianna wrote 'Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,' Gianna said.

Gianna received a package from Barbra herself, along with DVDs of Streissand's 1965 TV special My Name Is Barbra and her 1966 TV special Color Me Barbra.

In a video, Gianna paid tribute to her father who was killed by white Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

George Floyd, 46, was killed after Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes 43 seconds.

