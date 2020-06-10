George Floyd and charged officer Derek Chauvin previously "bumped heads"

George Floyd and Derek Chavin had previously "bumped heads". Picture: Getty

A co-worker of George Floyd and Derek Chauvin claimed the pair "had a history" before Floyd was murdered.

Shortly after the news of George Floyd's death sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the world, it was revealed that Derek Chauvin, the officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck, had known the man he killed.

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin worked together at the El Nuevo Rodeo in Minneapolis and one of their co-workers has spoken out to reveal the pair had "a history".

Minneapolis Residents React In The Wake Of George Floyd's Death. Picture: Getty

When asked about their past relationship by CBS, former co-worker David Pinney said, "They bumped heads," before adding, "It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue."

When asked whether there was any doubt that Derek Chauvin knew George Floyd, Pinney replied "No, he knew him," before later adding, "I'd say he knew him pretty well."

CBS also spoke to the owner of the club, Maria Santamaria and when asked about whether she felt Chauvin had a problem with black people, she replied, "I think he was afraid and intimidated."

'I Can't Breathe' Protest Held After George Floyd Died In Police Custody In Minneapolis. Picture: Getty

Speaking during live TV coverage of the beginning of the riots which were sparked across Minneapolis and other parts of America following George Floyd's death, Minneapolis City Councillor Andrea Jenkins was the first to reveal the news that Floyd and Chauvin had worked as bouncers together..

On live TV, she stated, "George Floyd worked at that restaurant, so did Officer Chauvin. They were both bouncers at that restaurant for seventeen years." Jenkins went on to say, "So Officer Chauvin...he knew George,...they were co-workers".

All four officer involved in the George Floyd's death have been charged with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar announcing plans to charge Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, on Twitter, writing: "Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice."

> Find out more about how you can help to support the Black Lives Matter movement