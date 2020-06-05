George Floyd fund breaks record for most donations on a GoFundMe page

5 June 2020, 11:50 | Updated: 5 June 2020, 11:56

The GoFundMe page set up for George Floyd's memorial received the most amount of individual donations in the site's history.
The GoFundMe page set up for George Floyd's memorial received the most amount of individual donations in the site's history. Picture: Getty

George Floyd's memorial fund has broken the record for most individual donations on a GoFundMe page following this tragic death in police custody.

George Floyd's tragic death has sent shockwaves around the world, resulting in protests, a social media blackout and an outpouring of donations.

George Floyd memorial holds 8 minute, 43 second silence to commemorate his death

It has now been revealed that the Official George Fund Memorial Fund has already received the highest number of individual donations for a GoFundMe page in the site's history, a spokesperson tells TMZ.

Shareeduh Tate, George Floyd's cousin, and George's brother Philonise Floyd embrace at the memorial service in Minneapolis yesterday (4 June).
Shareeduh Tate, George Floyd's cousin, and George's brother Philonise Floyd embrace at the memorial service in Minneapolis yesterday (4 June). Picture: Getty

Set up by George's brother, Philonise Floyd, the fundraiser has amassed almost $13 million at the time of writing (June 5) from almost 500,000 donations and counting, from 125 countries.

"This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George," the description of the fundraiser reads.

George Floyd's daughter Gigi, 6, pays tribute to her father in heartbreaking video

"A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund."

The fundraiser signs off, "From the bottom of our hearts my family thanks each of you who have reached out. While we are not able to respond to each expression of love at this time, please know that we love and appreciate each and every one of you. Our hearts are overwhelmed!"

Mourners gathered at George Floyd's first of four memorial services yesterday (June 4).
Mourners gathered at George Floyd's first of four memorial services yesterday (June 4). Picture: Getty

George Floyd’s family gathered at Minneapolis North Central University yesterday (June 4) for the first of four memorial services, a week after Floyd's tragic death.

During the service, a silence was held by Reverend Al Sharpton for 8 minutes and 43 seconds - the length of time police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

In addition to Floyd's family, he service was attended by notable people including civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III, Tiffany Haddish, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Ludacris and TI.

