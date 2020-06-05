George Floyd memorial holds 8 minute, 43 second silence to commemorate his death

5 June 2020, 10:24

Mourners gathered at Minneapolis North Central University for the funeral of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in May.
Mourners gathered at Minneapolis North Central University for the funeral of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in May. Picture: Getty

During George Floyd's funeral in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the crowd fell silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds - the length of time officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

George Floyd’s family gathered at Minneapolis North Central University yesterday (June 4) for a memorial service, a week after Floyd's tragic death.

George Floyd's daughter Gigi, 6, pays tribute to her father in heartbreaking video

During the service, a silence was held by Reverend Al Sharpton for 8 minutes and 43 seconds - the length of time police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

A memorial service for George Floyd took place at Minneapolis North Central University on Thursday.
A memorial service for George Floyd took place at Minneapolis North Central University on Thursday. Picture: Getty

"Somebody said 8 minutes 46 seconds is a long time," Rev. Sharpton told the crowd, which included Floyd’s family and a host of celebrities. "It’s long enough for that police officer to know what he was doing… to rethink.

"As you go through these long eight minutes think of what George was going through, laying there, begging for his life, narrating his own death. We cant let this go, we cant keep living like this."

"There’s no excuse. they had enough time. now what will we do with the time they have?" said Sharpton later in the service after he concluded his powerful eulogy.

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd speaks during a memorial service in honour of his brother.
George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd speaks during a memorial service in honour of his brother. Picture: Getty

Floyd, 46, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis after Chauvin applied pressure to his neck despite Floyd desperately crying "I can't breathe". He was confirmed dead after being taken to hospital.

In addition to Floyd's family, he service was attended by notable people including civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III, Tiffany Haddish, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Ludacris and TI.

John Boyega delivers emotional speech during Black Lives Matter protest in London

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, spoke of the worldwide outcry in reaction to his brother's death during the service, as protests continue to take place across the globe.

"All these people came to see my brother. That’s amazing to me that he touched so many people’s hearts because he touched our hearts," said Philonise.

Martin Luther King III and family show their respect to George Floyd during a memorial service in Minneapolis.
Martin Luther King III and family show their respect to George Floyd during a memorial service in Minneapolis. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that all four former police officers involved in the death Floyd have been charged. Chauvin, 42, has had charges against him upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree murder, and the other three officers in connection with the killing will also be charged.

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Black Lives Matter News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The GoFundMe page set up for George Floyd's memorial received the most amount of individual donations in the site's history.

George Floyd fund breaks record for most donations on a GoFundMe page
Kanye West donates $2 Million in support of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd's family

Kanye West donates $2 million to families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery & Breonna Taylor

Kanye West

Akala is one of the most importnat voices in the UK's Black Lives Matter movement

Akala: One of the most respected voices in the UK's Black Lives Matter movement
Virgil Abloh details his experience with racism during his lengthy Instagram statement

Virgil Abloh responds to backlash after 'donating $50 to Black Lives Matter fund'

Trending

The Rock hit out at President Trump on his response to the death of George Floyd.

The Rock slams Donald Trump during passionate Black Lives Matter speech
Jay Z supports George Floyd protests with full-page newspaper advert

Jay Z supports George Floyd protests with full-page newspaper advert

Jay Z

Meghan Markle breaks her silence on George Floyd's death

Meghan Markle reacts to George Floyd's death in powerful speech to students
Four police officers have been charged following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.

George Floyd: All four police officers to face charges over death
Rest In Power George Floyd

George Floyd funeral and memorial service: Date, time, location & everything you need to know