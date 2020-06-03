George Floyd's daughter Gigi, 6, pays tribute to her father in heartbreaking video

George Floyd's daughter Gianna, 6, paid a sweet tribute to her father. Picture: Instagram (@skrptz)/Getty

Gianna 'Gigi' Floyd proudly says "Daddy changed the world" in a heartbreaking clip following her father's tragic death in police custody.

George Floyd's six-year-old daughter has paid tribute to her late father as people across the world continue to protest following his tragic death.

On May 25, Floyd, 46, died in police custody in Minneapolis after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes. Former officer Derek Chauvin, 44, has been charged with third-degree murder.

Peaceful protesters in Los Angeles as the National Guard keeps watch on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Picture: Getty

In a new video circulating on social media, Floyd's daughter, Gianna 'Gigi' Floyd, can be seen sitting on the shoulders of former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was a friend of Floyd's and has been campaigning for justice since his death.

As she grins with her arms held wide in the air, Gianna says "Daddy changed the world!". Jackson asks her what her father did, to which Gianna repeats, "Daddy changed the world."

Jackson also referred to Gigi as his "twin" in a previous post. "Don’t worry Twin on my soul I got GiGi. Know dat. I am my brothers keeper and I got a lot of brothers," he wrote on Instagram.

Yesterday, Gianna's mother Roxie Washington spoke publicly for the first time since her former partner's death. She spoke of her grief, her fight for justice and her sorrow knowing that her daughter will never be walked down the aisle by her father.

"He was a good man," said Roxie in a news conference in Minneapolis City Hall on Tuesday, her daughter Gianna by her side. "I'm here for my baby and I'm here for George because I want justice."

George Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd gives her mother Roxie Washington a hug during a press conference at Minneapolis. Picture: Getty

"I don't have a lot to say, I can't get the words together right now. I want everyone to know that this is what those officers took from me," she said, referencing their daughter.

"At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle.

"If there's a problem and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."