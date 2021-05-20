Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian's alleged romance 'confirmed' by Aubrey O'Day

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian alleged romance 'confirmed' by Aubrey O'Day. Picture: Getty

An alleged Instagram story posted by the former Danity Kane member has resurfaced online.

Kourtney Kardashian's whirlwind romance with Travis Barker is the talk of Hollywood, but rumours are swirling that this isn't the first Kardashian sister he's been romantically involved with.

Earlier this week, Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler claimed the rocker had an affair with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney's younger sister, which led to their 2008 divorce.

And now, a resurfaced Instagram story from former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day has fuelled the rumours further. Originally written on her Instagram Story in July 2020, O'Day claimed Kim was indeed hooking up with the Blink 182 drummer.

Kourtney and Travis have been packing on the PDA since going public with their relationship in February. Picture: Instagram

O'Day claimed Kim was indeed hooking up with the Blink 182 drummer. Picture: Getty

"I was ‘bffs’ with Kim Kardashian during a fourth [of July]. She was hooking up with Travis Barker and we were at his house.. he was really dope," she wrote, without specifying the year the events took place.

"Shanna his ex (who I love) supposedly was threatening to slash [Kim’s] tires (sorry girl but that was funny s**t, I would have too) so they asked her to park her car somewhere else," O'Day continued.

"We took off and went to some bs celeb Malibu parties where [Kim] desired to be photographed, and I had to run around house after house in an uncomfortable dress and high heels to appease that. She got all her photos with celebrities accomplished and we headed back to Calabasas."

O’Day carried on, "I was super annoyed that we had to do all of that because I absolutely LOVE fireworks and I have always been in memorable places watching them every year. Because we had to chase clout extra hard we got on [the] freeway late and ended up in her Range Rover as the fireworks started."

An alleged Instagram story posted by the former Danity Kane member has resurfaced online. Picture: Instagram

"I obviously would never tell her I was annoyed AF, because you’re not allowed to if you want to be ‘bffs’ with her. So I asked her if she could pull off the road so we could get out and just experience (SOMETHING REAL) the fireworks. And she did. And we sat on this plot of grass watching them and all I remember feeling is relieved to see the beauty of them."

O'Day concluded, "And she turned to me and said: you know last year on the fourth I was on a yacht with Paris Hilton in the middle of some remote beautiful place … and this year I’m sitting on a plot of grass in calabasas with you.’ Hahahaha. I was like, oh.. cool."

Following Moakler's initial claims, a source told Page Six that Kim did not have an affair with Barker. "Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship," the source claimed. "They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced."

Kourtney confirmed her relationship with Barker on Valentine's Day, and the couple have been packing on the PDA ever since.