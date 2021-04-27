Kim Kardashian & Van Jones dating rumours reignite amid Kanye West divorce

Fans are convinced Kim Kardashian is dating CNN reporter Van Jones amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones have been a trending topic of conversation as fans are convinced the pair are dating.

This comes just two months after the reality TV star filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West.

Van Jones and Kim Kardashian attended the 1st Annual Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018. Picture: Getty

While Kim and CNN reporter Van have been friends for years, fans speculate that they have taken their friendship to the next level, and are now romantically involved with each other.

Rumours of Kim and Van Jones dating initially began swirling shortly after it was confirmed she was divorcing Kanye.

Fans suspect that the pair have started dating during four-year law apprenticeship with his nonpartisan organisation, '#cut50' in Oakland.

Sources close to Kardashian, however, are shooting down speculation of a romance, saying the pair have a long working relationship together and a shared interest in criminal justice reform.

On Sunday (Apr 25) New York Post columnist Cindy Adams expanded on the rumors as she noted he is 'so left,' he 'maybe even influenced her politics.' according to Page Six.

'I will not wait while everybody tells me I don’t know what I’m talking about,' she went on.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West back in February. Picture: Getty

Twitter users are divided by the idea of them as a couple, with many accusing Kardashian of 'using' Jones to 'further her law career.'

One fan wrote: 'People are gonna look at Kim as using Kanye to advance her in the fashion world and using Van Jones to help advance her into her next career field in law'.

Another fan wrote "Kim Kardashian and Van Jones! What?", while another added "Kim Kardashian and Van Jones are dating?".

A Twitter user added "Van Jones is a good choice. A smart stable guy. He's a good guy and he has his own money. You would make a nice couple."

In 2018, Kardashian and Jones worked together to get Alice Johnson pardoned from a life sentence, where she was convicted in1996 on nonviolent drug charges, which they achieved.

Jones ended his 14-year-marriage to his wife Jana Carter, in 2019.

Kim has reportedly been pursued by royals, billionaires and A-list suitors since she filed for divorce from Kanye.

See Twitter reactions to Kim Kardashian and Van Jones dating rumours below.

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones?!? Are you kidding me?!? I have such crush on him... Bye girl 👋🏻👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/j2BsnzylF9 — Regina (@awesomeshades87) April 26, 2021

Random fact.. I predicted #KimKardashian would date #VanJones at some point... the chemistry between them is obvious... hummm.. let's see.... — MAX (@ThisIsMax) April 26, 2021

Wait, (crying) Van Jones and Kim Kardashian? You're fricking kidding me right? — Sports is my thing (@Sports_Chic2) April 27, 2021