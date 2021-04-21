Kim Kardashian reacts as her surprising connection to Bridgerton is revealed

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star responded to Nicola Coughlan, one of the stars of the hit Netflix Show.

Bridgerton was undoubtably one of Netflix's most popular shows over the course of the pandemic, with Kim Kardashian publicly declaring herself as one of its biggest fans.

And this week, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star freaked out after finding out that part of the show was actually inspired by her.

One of Bridgerton's leading ladies, Nicola Coughlan - who plays Penelope Featherington - tweeted on Tuesday (20 Apr) that the Kardashians were "a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons" and a constant topic of conversation during fittings.

Kim Kardashian reacts as her surprising connection to Bridgerton is revealed. Picture: Getty/Netflix

"As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this," tweeted Nicola.

Kim's response was nothing short of iconic. "WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!" she wrote.

"Omg yesss of course we would love to have you!" responded Laura. "Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!"

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!! 😉 https://t.co/pMDp15kVFp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Kim went on to declare herself "the corset queen" after asking, "Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton?!?!?!?"

"Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas! Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable," Laura replied.

Netflix also chimed in via their official Twitter account, writing, "Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it -- I'll see what I can do!"

A Kardashian cameo in the second season of Bridgerton? We would simply love to see it.