Kim Kardashian being romantically pursued by 'royal family members'

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly being pursued by a hoard of potential suitors amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been 'flooded' with dating options, according to Page Six, including royal family members and billionaire business owners.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly being pursued by a hoard of potential suitors. Picture: Instagram/@kimkardashian

"People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs," a source claims, adding that people are also sliding into her DMs.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after almost six years of marriage. Both parties cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and agreed to joint custody of their children with no need for spousal support.

However, despite the KKW Beauty owner being 'overwhelmed' with romantic choices, she's "not looking for anyone right now." A source said, "She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind."

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, with both parties citing "irreconcilable differences". Picture: Getty

The news comes after recent reports claiming that West wants to date "an artist" following his split from Kim, while a source claims Kim would rather her next relationship happen "organically".

"The qualities most important to her are someone who values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking," a source said. “Someone who values family first and foremost because she’s a mom of four kids."

Kim and Kanye share four children; daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.