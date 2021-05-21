Kim Kardashian slams Kourtney for 'degrading' a nanny during heated exchange

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have reacted to Kim and Kourtney's heated argument over a disagreement with a nanny.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are back at it again with another heated argument. This time, the Kardashian sisters got into a fiery exchange over a situation involving a family nanny.

On Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim accused Kourtney of "degrading" her nanny.

Kourtney said the nanny will never be allowed around her kids again, however, she added that Kim can keep the nanny if she works for her.

Kim Kardashian tells her sister Kourtney that she "can't keep a nanny" during an episode. Picture: E!

During the episode, Kim revealed that her nanny, who has not been named, cried after being confronted by Kourtney on a trip with their kids. The nanny was worried that she would be fired.

"Kim's nanny and I had a little disagreement when we were away traveling together," Kourtney said during a confessional in the episode.

Kourtney Kardashian claims the nanny told her son Reign that he would go to jail if he talked in the car. Picture: E!

Telling Kourtney about how the nanny felt, Kim said her nanny "felt so degraded by you, and you just started yelling at her and you said, 'Keep your voice down,' " to which Kourtney said was a "lie."

Kourtney went on to explain what happened and said that her 6-year-old son Reign (one of three children she has with ex Scott Disick) told her that Kim's nanny said he "would go to jail" if he spoke in the car.

Kourtney, 42, said Reign is "big on" her addressing an issue in front of him when he bring it up so he knows she has "his back".

"It should have been in private," Kim told her sister. "She said [she] wish[ed] you would've tapped [her] on the shoulder and said, 'Hey, something's really bothering me. Can I talk to you?' and [you] could have talked in private." Kim added.

"There's not even 1 percent that I yelled," Kourtney said, adding that Kim's nanny "was the one who raised her voice."

Kim, 40, revealed that when the nanny got upset and began packing to leave, she had assured her that she wasn't fired.

Kourtney quickly fired "Yeah, if you think she works for you, that's totally fine. She would never work for me with the way she acts. That's totally your choice."

Kim replied and said she does like the nanny and opts "to keep my staff for a long time, so that's how I feel." Kourtney then says, "Keep her. She will not ever be around my kids."

"Kourtney, you can't even keep a nanny," Kim fired back.

Kourtney responded "Kim, shut the f**k up, honestly. The way you're talking is wild".

In the confessional, Kourtney said Kim's shots were "lies about [her] own staff," which was "really hurtful coming from [her] sister."

Kourtney also said Kim was "projecting all [her] bulls--- onto" her.

Kim spoke to Khloé Kardashian, who was present during the exchange, telling her that Kourtney had to "realise when you treat people like that — it's not that I believe [the nanny], I believe both of them."

When the Good American founder went to see if Kourtney was okay, Kourtney broke down to her.

Kourtney cried, saying Kim is "that person that uses s**t against you. It's just like, that's the stuff that makes me question like why would you treat your family like that? It's so f***ed up."

"You want to portray me in this way that's not even true?" Kourtney said of Kim. "It's just bizarre. I can't be around that energy right now."

Later on in the episode, the sisters reunited for a calmer conversation. Kim said that she saw "both sides" but felt "guilty" about how she handled the situation with Kourtney.

