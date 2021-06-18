Which Kardashians are billionaires?
18 June 2021, 11:20
Here's the lowdown on Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, and their mother Kris.
Love them or hate them, it's safe to say that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have built their own respective empires over the years (with their momager Kris Jenner at the helm, of course.)
Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have all raked in the pennies thanks to their appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians - which is ending after its 20th and final season - as well as their business ventures and brand deals.
But who is the richest Kardashian-Jenner? And how many of them are billionaires?
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, according to Forbes, making her the richest Kardashian-Jenner and, of course, a billionaire.
The mother-of-four has amassed much of her wealth from her two brands - KKW Beauty, a cosmetics company, and SKIMS, a loungewear and lingerie clothing brand.
She also acted as a producer on Keeping Up With The Kardashians since its origin in 2007, and made millions from starring in the show alongside her family.
Kim has also made money over the years through various endorsements, brand deals and investments.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner was famously dubbed the 'youngest self-made billionaire' by Forbes in 2019, but was stripped a year later by the publication.
In an article titled 'Inside Kylie Jenner's Web Of Lies - And Why She's No Longer A Billionaire', they accuse her of exaggerating her earnings and estimate her net worth to be just under $900 million, making her a millionaire.
Kylie has made the majority of her money from her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, of which just over half was sold to beauty giant Coty in a $1.2 billion deal last year.
The makeup mogul has also earned money from her KUWTK appearances, as well as various endorsements deals.
Her older sister Kim is therefore thought to be the only billionaire of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.
Kris Jenner
Momager Kris Jenner has an estimated net worth of $190 million, making her a millionaire.
As a result of negotiating deals for her daughters, Kris takes a cut of each of their earnings. She's also earned her wealth through her work on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as well as her own endorsements along the way.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner has an estimated net worth of around $45 million, as of 2021.
Thanks to her high-profile modelling career (she's topped the highest-earning model list in the past), and her product endorsements with Moon oral care and 818 Tequila, Kendall is firmly in the millionaire bracket.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian is estimated to be worth around $40 million, making her a millionaire and the fourth wealthiest Kardashian-Jenner sister.
Khloe owns her own clothing brand, Good American, and has also earned money from her role as co-producer and star of KUWTK, as well as various endorsement deals over the years.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian has an estimated net worth of around $35 million, cementing her millionaire status.
The mother-of-three has her own wellness brand, POOSH, and has also made money from endorsement deals, brand collaborations and her work as co-producer and star of KUWTK.