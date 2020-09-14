Kim Kardashian responds to Skims maternity shapewear backlash

Kim Kardashian responds to Skims maternity shapewear backlash. Picture: Getty/SKIMS

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has addressed critics claiming her Skims maternity shape wear is to make pregnant women appear slimmer.

By Tiana Williams

Kim Kardashian has weighed in on the criticisms of her Skims maternity shapewear line after receiving backlash online.

The backlash came after the 39-year-old reality TV star announced she would be expanding her Skims shapewear collection for pregnant women over the weekend.

However, there were many criticisms of pregnant women wearing undergarments, with many claiming it will encourage women to want to appear slimmer.

One critic on Twitter wrote 'Why would you need shape wear while pregnant? I always fully embrace it.'

Another user wrote 'Isn't wearing shape wear dangerous for your pregnancy putting that pregnancy at risk?'.

What you’ve been waiting for: Maternity is coming soon! Introducing Maternity Solutionwear™ that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy. Launching on Wednesday, September 16 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in 9 colors and in sizes XXS - 5X! pic.twitter.com/bIYOUtJFDH — SKIMS (@skims) September 12, 2020

After receiving similar messages, Kim Kardashian decided to address the backlash in a lengthy statement on Twitter.

The mother of four, wrote "To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support."

"The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back"

"and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling. It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean."

Kim added that many pregnant women reached out asking for s Skims maternity shape wear line – and she delivered.

The star explained "We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself."

Amongst the criticism of the garment supposedly slimming down the body shape of a pregnant woman, other people were concerned about the safety of the garment. Kim did not give clarity on how safe the garment is.

Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

