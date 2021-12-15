Kim Kardashian shares concerned DM from nephew Mason's over North's livestream

Mason Disick sent Kim a text after North's house tour on TikTok live as he was concerned for their 'safety because people are always screen recording'

Kim Kardashian's nephew Mason Disick had major concerns over North West's recent TikTok live where she gave her fans a house tour without Kim's permission.

"I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that," the Instagram DM reads.

"I did the exact same thing as she did i would so the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety" he added.

Mason texting Kim about North. Picture: Getty

Kim seemingly responded by saying that 'North feels bad about going live and wouldn't do so in the future, but maybe if Mason spoke with her about it one on one, she would understand better'.

"I'd love to talk to her about it" he said. "A helpful king," Kim wrote at the end of the screenshot.

North randomly gave her fans a house tour on TikTok live this past weekend, which saw her get in trouble with mum Kim after not asking for permission, and purposefully, showing her mum laying in bed.

“Let’s give a house tour” the adorable 8-year-old of both Kim and Kanye's is heard saying in the video whilst walking down the hallway of their hidden home that featured a big white Christmas trees lined with decorations.

Kim Kardashian caught on North West's Live on TikTok without her knowing. Picture: TikTok

Quickly showing her Kim laying in bed on her phone, you can hear North giggle as she says "Mom, I’m Live" which was quickly met by a not-so-pleased tone from Kim who said: "No, stop. You’re not allowed to".

North West and Kim Kardashian launched their joint launched TikTok account two weeks ago, gaining 2.3 million followers and 16.1 million likes.The account has clips of North, Kim and siblings dancing, singing, hanging with their mom and showing off their house.

