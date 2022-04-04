Kourtney Kardashian fans think she's pregnant after spotting 'baby bump' at The Grammys

The reality TV star's fans are convinced that she's pregnant after spotting her "baby bump" while packing on the PDA with her fiancé Travis Barker.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian fans are convinced she's pregnant after spotting her "baby bump" at The Grammys 2022.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen locking tongues with her fiancé Travis Barker on the red carpet at the prestigious event.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

While many fans talked about the couple's frequent PDA, eagle eyed fans claimed Kourtney may be hiding a baby bump underneath her black jumpsuit.

The "baby bump" rumours come after the couple expressed their desire to have a baby in a trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu. The couple's fans have been on bump watch ever since, and now they think they've spotted it.

Kourtney Kardashian fans are convinced they've spotted her 'baby bump' as she poses in her black jumpsuit, alongside Travis Barker. Picture: Getty

On Sunday (Apr 3) The reality star and her beau attended for the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas and some seem to think they spotted a baby bump.

Kourtney, 42, posed alongside Travis, 46, at the awards show, wearing a fitted black jumpsuit with cutouts near her ribs.

Many fans pointed out that in some photos, her stomach appeared slightly stuck out.

One Twitter user shared a photo of the mom of three on the red carpet, questioning: "Is Kourtney pregnant? I think I see a bulge."Another fan tweeted: "Alright Kourtney Kardashian is 100% pregnant calling it."A third Twitter user wrote: "Kourtney is pregnant hunny"

See more fan speculation below.

kourtney kardashian is definitely pregnant — taylar (@_tay_bandz) April 4, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian deff looks pregnant! — 浮世-E (@_wycithaaa) April 4, 2022

Are we sure @kourtneykardash isn’t pregnant already because um I got major baby bump vibes 🤔🤔🤔🤔#GRAMMYs — Cassie #IsaidwhatIsaid (@cassieregine) April 4, 2022

i don’t wanna jinx it but I’m pretty sure kourtney kardashian is pregnant — zoie annakah🌹 (@zoie_anderson) April 4, 2022

The speculation was heightened after the couple were seen packing on the PDA during E!'s red carpet show.

Kourtney and Travis have not yet addressed anypregnancy rumours, but have been showing fans that their love is here to stay.

Kourtney and Travis arrived together at the 2022 Grammy Awards, walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

The pair also shared several kisses in front of the cameras, and at one point, had a tonguing session on the red carpet.

Kourtney and Travis spotted kissing as the reality TV star sits on his lap at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

The duo done a similar stunt at the Oscars just one week ago. The couple just couldn't keep their hands off each other as they headed to their seats.

Travis sat down and made himself comfortable in his assigned spot, while Kourtney opted to sit on his lap.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA