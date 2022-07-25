Machine Gun Kelly groped by fan on stage during concert

The singer was inappropriately touched during a performance in Portland, Oregon.

Machine Gun Kelly was seemingly groped whilst performing in the crowd by a fan during a concert in Portland.

The singer was performing at his Mainstream Sellout tour at the Moda Center on Thursday (21 July), and went into the stands to be closer to his supporters.

MGK is currently on tour across America. Picture: Getty Images

A video published by TMZ shows a fan wrapping his arms around Kelly whilst the singer attempted to move in a different direction.

At one point during the concert, it appears that the man placed his hands on the front of the singer's trousers which led to MGK removing his hand and stepping away from the situation.

The singer is currently engaged to actress Megan Fox. Picture: Instagram

The man seemingly appears to be trying to get a selfie with the singer and then goes on to wrap his arms around the star.

MGK, real name Colson Baker, is currently on tour across America until mid August, and then he will hit the road across Europe.

Last month, Kelly made headlines when he smashed a champagne flute against his forehead whilst making a toast at an afterparty following a show in New York City.