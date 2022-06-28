Machine Gun Kelly recalls almost attempting suicide on the phone to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly said that he was grappling with paranoia and 'finally snapped' during a phone call to fiancé Megan Fox.

TW: Mentions of Suicide and Gun Violence

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he once put a loaded gun into his mouth during a stressful phone call with Megan Fox.

In a new Hulu documentary called Life in Pink, he said that he was struggling with the death of his father in July 2020.

The rapper said that he called his now-fiancé Megan Fox, who was in Bulgaria shooting a film at the time.

MGK and Megan Fox at the 2021 VMA's. Picture: Getty Images

MGK says that he was going down a dark downward spiral after the loss of his father, and was dealing with extreme paranoia.

The rapper revealed that "I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia."

The 32-year-old added that he "would always sleep with a shotgun next to his bed and “just f***ing snapped” that day".

"I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent,” he said.

The rapper and actress have been dating since 2020. Picture: Instagram

Kelly has said that this moment was his 'wake-up call', saying that his daughter and Fox told him that "I want to, like, see you as my father" and "I want to see you as my husband-to-be."

MGK revealed that he is now doing better, and that his fiancé Fox became the 'sun' to him. They were engaged in January 2022 and plan to get married soon.

