Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox respond to shock split rumours

The couple put breakup rumours to rest after they had reportedly split.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have shut down internet rumours that reported that the couple had split.

The pair seem more loved-up than ever after being pictured on multiple outings together, as well as expressing their love on social media towards each other.

Rumours of the breakup started after the pair hadn't posted about each other in months, and Fox was spotted not attending recent tour dates of her singer fiancé.

MGK and Megan Fox at the 2021 VMA's. Picture: Getty Images

The couple is reportedly doing "just fine", and they have "no big issues". The recent absences from each other are reportedly just due to their conflicting schedules and MGK's busy tour life.

MGK and Fox appear to be going strong, and have started planning their wedding, but are in no rush to wed.

"Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot", a source told E! News.

The singer is currently engaged to actress Megan Fox. Picture: Instagram

"They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don't have a firm timeline."

During a recent show on his 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, Machine Gun Kelly gave his fiancé a shoutout, and told the crowd that he had just spoken to his "wife" before performing.

“She said, ‘When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you. So just give them the best fucking performance they’ve ever seen in your life, and their life,’” MGK said about Megan during the concert.

The couple seem to be doing well and we can't wait to hopefully see a wedding in the coming year!