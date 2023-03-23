Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘on a break’ and have a 'volatile’ relationship

23 March 2023, 11:51

Megan Fox and MGK have reportedly called things off amid all of their relationship drama.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are 'on a break' with their relationship following a string of rumours that their romance is on the rocks.

They have even pressed pause on their marriage plans, after getting engaged last year in January.

An insider has revealed to this publication that the pair are "very hot and cold" and are still in contact.

Megan Fox fuels Machine Gun Kelly split rumours by ditching engagement ring

Megan and MGK were last seen together at the Grammy Awards.
Megan and MGK were last seen together at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

"They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues", the source revealed to Us Weekly.

The source continued: "their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other."

Fox and MGK first got together in 2020 on set of a film and have been together ever since.

Megan Fox breaks silence on Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours

Megan Fox was last seen at the Oscars - but without her engagement ring and MGK (pictured with Billie Eilish).
Megan Fox was last seen at the Oscars - but without her engagement ring and MGK (pictured with Billie Eilish). Picture: Getty

The past few months have been rough for MGK and Megan Fox - they have been spotted at marriage counselling together.

Since then, Megan has ditched the engagement ring and has fuelled speculation of a split by deactivating her Instagram.

The actress posted a cryptic quote of a Beyoncé lyric: "You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath," which first set rumours flying about their break up.

