Megan Fox admits she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other's blood

27 April 2022, 17:22 | Updated: 27 April 2022, 17:24

The Jennifer's Body actress made sure to clarify that her and Machine Gun Kelly only "drink a few drops of each other's blood for ritual purposes only"

Megan Fox has spoken out about her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drinking each other blood, revealing that they do so for 'ritual purposes'.

When asked by GLAMOUR UK 'is it true you drank each other's blood after he proposed?', the 35-year-old actress stated:

"I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood".

"It's just a few drops" she continued. "But yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only. It is used for a reason and it is controlled where its like 'let's shed a few drops of blood and drink it".

"He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like 'Take my soul. Let me bleed on you'".

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Picture: Getty

Continuing to speak to reveal all to GLAMOUR UK, she added: "It doesn't not happen, let me tell you, maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened – and many times".

The two, who got engaged back in January, posting their engagement on Instagram captioning the moment "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood".

Kelly posted on Instagram in February 2021 that he had a necklace with a drop of Fox's blood in it. DeGeneres asked him about the jewellery incident when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few months later. In response, he stated that he received it as a gift from Fox.

