Megan Fox awkwardly snubs Machine Gun Kelly's kiss in tense red carpet moment

The Hollywood actress was caught on camera swerving Machine Gun Kelly's kiss on the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards.

Megan Fox awkwardly snubbed her fiance Machine Gun Kelly of a kiss in a tense moment while on the red carpet.

On Sunday ( Apr 10) Fox, 35 and MGK, 31, appeared to have had an awkwardly tense moment while on the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards.

Megan Fox swerves Machine Gun Kelly's kiss on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Picture: Getty

Megan swerved MGK's attempt of kissing her on the red carpet, which was caught on camera.

The Transformers actress had a serious look on her face while MGK was smiling. The rapper was seen standing behind his fianceé as she faced toward the cameras.

MGK put his arms around Megan's waist and she turned her head away from his leaning face as he attempted to kiss her neck.

Megan looked unimpressed, as she dodged MGK's kiss until he eventually stopped and just smiled while being surprisd by her rejection.

The Jennifer's Body star flinched and turned away from MGK and headed to the carpet with her stylist Maeve Reilly as the rapper awkwardly smiled and took a drink of his water.

Fans reacted to the tense moment on Footwear News' Instagram page, which many expressing how awkward the moment was.

One fan wrote: "Oh she was upset upset" while another fan added: "She wanted nothing to do with him lol". A third fan wrote: "She over him" while fourth added: "Someone’s mad".

While they did have a tense moment, the couple did end up posing together and were pictured holding hands.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox pictured inside at The Daily Front Row's Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Picture: Getty

Megan stunned in a brown bodycon mini dress with a corset underbust, showing off her figure.

MGK, wore a multi-coloured floral jacket with black trousers and a bold necklace. The couple held hands as they later posed on the red carpet together.

Megan and MGK got engaged on January 11, 2022 in Puerto Rico and have been dating since May 2020.

The engaged couple shared a video of the proposal, which featured a three-camera montage of the moment MGK popped the question while down on one knee.

The clip Megan shared showed the couple from the base of the stairs, with a second angle featuring a side view of them.

In the third angle, the camera is facing Megan, while being positioned behind Machine, as they were facing each other.

The footage shows Kelly getting down on one knee in a special location as Megan stooo in shock with her hands over her mouth.