Megan Fox fuels Machine Gun Kelly split rumours by ditching engagement ring

The actress had a solo night out to the Academy Awards at the weekend, and was spotted without her wedding ring.

Megan Fox and has ramped up split rumours with Machine Gun Kelly after being spotted at the Oscar's after party this weekend without her engagement ring.

The 36-year-old actress attended the event by herself, and fired up split allegations due to her solo appearance.

She debuted red locks and wore a plunging back dress as she walked the red carpet without her fiancé, amid split rumours between her and the singer.

Megan Fox (pictured with Billie Eilish) at the Oscar's afterparty. Picture: Getty

The actress was blinged out in jewellery for the night but was notably seen without her sparkling engagement ring amid the ongoing drama between her and MGK.

A source told Page Six that it seemed Fox had fun at the party, and was grooving to music and sipping a drink at the event.

Megan first sparked split rumours in February 2023 when she shared a cryptic quote on Instagram and deleted all pictures of herself and MGK - before deactivating her account.

MGK and Megan were last spotted at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

The pair were then papped outside of couples therapy, as rumours of an affair surfaced.

A source tells People that "Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him."

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off."

They also addressed that MGK and Megan "have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time."