Megan Fox fuels Machine Gun Kelly split rumours by ditching engagement ring

14 March 2023, 16:10

The actress had a solo night out to the Academy Awards at the weekend, and was spotted without her wedding ring.

Megan Fox and has ramped up split rumours with Machine Gun Kelly after being spotted at the Oscar's after party this weekend without her engagement ring.

The 36-year-old actress attended the event by herself, and fired up split allegations due to her solo appearance.

She debuted red locks and wore a plunging back dress as she walked the red carpet without her fiancé, amid split rumours between her and the singer.

Megan Fox breaks silence on Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours

Megan Fox (pictured with Billie Eilish) at the Oscar's afterparty.
Megan Fox (pictured with Billie Eilish) at the Oscar's afterparty. Picture: Getty

The actress was blinged out in jewellery for the night but was notably seen without her sparkling engagement ring amid the ongoing drama between her and MGK.

A source told Page Six that it seemed Fox had fun at the party, and was grooving to music and sipping a drink at the event.

Megan first sparked split rumours in February 2023 when she shared a cryptic quote on Instagram and deleted all pictures of herself and MGK - before deactivating her account.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted at marriage counselling office amid cheating rumours

MGK and Megan were last spotted at the 2023 Grammys.
MGK and Megan were last spotted at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

The pair were then papped outside of couples therapy, as rumours of an affair surfaced.

A source tells People that "Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him."

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off."

They also addressed that MGK and Megan "have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Khloe Kardashian deletes photo after fans spot Photoshop fail on her thighs and waist

Khloe Kardashian deletes photo after fans spot Photoshop fail on her thighs and waist

Tems claps back amid 'view-blocking' Oscars dress backlash

Tems claps back amid 'view-blocking' Oscars dress backlash

Lil Nas X issues apology to trans community after being accused of mocking them

Lil Nas X issues apology to trans community after being accused of mocking them

Kris Jenner SLAMMED over gushing birthday message to love rat Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner SLAMMED over gushing birthday message to love rat Tristan Thompson

Trending

Pregnant Rihanna wore a $1.8 MILLION diamond belly chain to Beyonce's Oscars party

Pregnant Rihanna wore a $1.8 MILLION diamond belly chain to Beyonce's Oscars party

Rihanna

Blac Chyna undergoes breast and butt reduction and dissolves fillers in dramatic makeunder

Blac Chyna undergoes breast and butt reduction and dissolves fillers in dramatic makeunder

Drizzy is going back on tour this year!

Drake It's All A Blur 2023 Tour: dates, tickets & more

Drake

Khloe Kardashian criticised for hailing Tristan Thompson 'the best father' despite cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian criticised for hailing Tristan Thompson 'the best father' despite cheating scandal
Zendaya crowned the most searched Black woman in 2022

Zendaya crowned the most searched Black woman in 2022

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection