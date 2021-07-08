Megan Fox hits back at age gap critics over Machine Gun Kelly relationship

8 July 2021, 16:49

The actress has clapped back at people who criticise her for dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, due to him being younger than her.

Megan Fox has fiercely hit back at claims Machine Gun Kelly is "too young" for her due to their age gap.

The 35-year-old actress, who is just four years older than her beau, 31, slammed critics and called out the judgement as 'patriarchy'.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox went public with their relationship in July 2020.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox went public with their relationship in July 2020. Picture: Getty

In an interview with InStyle magazine, the Transformer actress says it's 'ridiculous' that women are judged on their dating preferences, while men

Should the shoe be on the other foot and Megan was a male actor, she pointed out that there wouldn't be any such issue.

"You want to talk about patriarchy?," Megan boldly told the publication.

Megan continued: "The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man. He's 31, and I'm 35," she went on.

"Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly moved in together into an Airbnb together in the Sherman Oaks neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly moved in together into an Airbnb together in the Sherman Oaks neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Instagram/@meganfox

She added: "Four years? Go f*** yourself. We would have been in high school together. That's so ridiculous that women are treated that way."

Megan first met Machine Gun Kelly - real name Colson Baker - on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and she immediately knew he was the one.

The pair went public with their romance in June 2020 and have been inseparable ever since.

Weighing in on Megan's recent interview, Kelly reiterated the powerful bond that he shares with his partner.

"I just want people to understand this is real," he told InStyle. "I don't think people get the opportunity to believe in real, great love, and that's what we have together."

